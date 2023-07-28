ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man is behind bars after leading authorities on a chase in north St. Louis County earlier this week and striking a deputy with a stolen car.

Prosecutors have charged Dave Hall Jr., 31, with seven felonies in the investigation, including two counts of armed criminal action and assault on a law enforcement officer.

The incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon when police spotted a stolen vehicle in an AutoZone parking lot. Police tried to approach the vehicle and Hall reportedly sped off, leading to a lengthy chase.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, police used tire deflation devices to attempt to stop Hall. He reportedly kept going, abruptly changed direction and struck a deputy also responding to the situation.

The chase continued along Halls Ferry Road and ended in the 9200 block of Riverview Drive. Investigators say Hall nearly struck another law enforcement officer before he stopped and physically attempted to resist arrest, kicking at officers.

The St. Louis County Police Department later confirmed that Hall was driving a vehicle stolen from Woodson Terrace in May. The detective struck in the crash was hospitalized and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Hall is jailed in St. Louis County on $500,000 cash-only bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court over his criminal charges on Aug. 4.