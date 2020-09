ST. LOUIS – St. Louis homicide detectives have been called to the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in north St. Louis for a homicide. The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening in the 3400 block of Goodfellow.

Police say the victim, a 47-year-old male was shot in the head. He was transported to the hospital unconscious and was not breathing.

An investigation is ongoing.