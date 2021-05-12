Detectives identify suspect’s vehicle from Jennings homicide at a drive-thru

JENNINGS, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are searching for the person responsible for gunning a man down in a Sonic drive-thru last month.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a county police spokesman, the shooting took place on April 14 just before 9 p.m. at Sonic on Lucas and Hunt Road near W. Florissant Avenue.

Marshall Frenchie was in the drive-thru line when the suspect’s vehicle pulled alongside his car and somebody inside the vehicle opened fire. Frenchie was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was 29.

Granda said from what investigators can tell, there was no known relationship between the victim and the suspect, and they don’t see any type of road rage incident on the surveillance footage.

Police described the suspect’s vehicle as a four-door Toyota Corolla with the model year between 2000 and 2006. It is grey and has dark-tinted windows. The vehicle has a Missouri temporary tag on its rear with nothing on the front. The vehicle also has visible damage to the lower trim on the front passenger side.

The car was last seen fleeing southbound on Lucas and Hunt Road following the shooting.

There were other cars in that drive-thru line at the time of the shooting and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

If you have information about the homicide, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-5400 to speak to investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the shooting. ​