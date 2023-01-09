ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a man wanted in a fatal shooting from last October.

According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, the killing happened just before 11 a.m. on Oct. 23, 2022, in the 6600 block of Michigan Avenue, which is in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Courtesy: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Officers responded to a shooting call and found two women had been shot. Both women were rushed to a local hospital. One of the victims, identified as Michelle Sobel, died at the hospital.

The circumstances of the shooting have not been disclosed.

On Monday, police released a surveillance image of the suspected shooter.

He’s estimated to be about 5’8″ tall and approximately 150 pounds, Caldwell said.

The suspect has their hair in dreadlocks, and is wearing a navy blue Under Armor hoodie and royal blue shoes with the M&M logo on them.

Anyone with information on the individual’s name and whereabouts is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.