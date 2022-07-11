ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police detectives are asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday, July 3.

Two people were shot in the 800 block of Cerre Street just south of Busch Stadium and I-64.

Police said Damion Baker, a CBC High School grad and a member of the school’s state championship-winning football team, died from injuries in the shooting. The second victim, a 21-year-old woman, suffered gunshot wounds to her lower body but is expected to survive.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).