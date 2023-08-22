ST. LOUIS – The man charged with sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy finally has his first court hearing.

34-year-old Osmani Hagee Goul’s bond hearing had been postponed for weeks. As the court tried to find a translator who speaks the Pashto language. The judge ordered Goul to be held without bond.

Another detention hearing is set for September 27. Goul is accused of attacking a boy in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood on July 23.

Goul is also charged with a second attack on a child one week earlier in that same neighborhood.