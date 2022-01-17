Police: Fenton argument ends in murder, suicide

FENTON, Mo. – Two teens ran from a home during an argument in the 1200 block of Fenton Ridge today, according to police. They heard gunshots as they fled.

Police say dispatchers heard the gunshots too. The victim called 911 from a cellphone as the gunshots rang out. They heard comments before shots were fired. After the shots rang out, 911 dispatchers heard no other sounds.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak is calling what happened a tragedy. When officers finally forced their way into the home at around 10:45 am they found victims of a murder, suicide. Investigators say that the woman was the victim and the man is the suspect. He was holding a gun in his hand.

There was no known history of domestic violence, according to police. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released. Deputies are still contacting their families.

A police chaplain has been called to help the grieving family. Sherif Marshak tweets, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter was over the scene to survey the situation from above. A FOX 2 reporter will be working on this story tonight. Please check here for more details as this story develops.