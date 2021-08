Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – A woman called the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department saying that she was carjacked at gunpoint with her infant child still inside.

This happened just before 10:00 a.m. Monday.

Police are working to recover the vehicle and child at this time. This incident happened near Cates at Hodiamont.

The investigation is ongoing.