Police stop man firing shots at a St. Charles County trailer park

O’FALLON, Mo. – There is a large police presence at the Glen Gate Mobile Home Park in O’Fallon, Missouri. Officers were called to the area at around 6:30 am because of many 911 calls describing an active shooter.

They found a man firing shots from a handgun into the air when they arrived. He is now in police custody.

Police say the man was under the influence of narcotics. He has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting. The incident is still under investigation.

The main scene is on Heather Drive. Officers also appear the be searching on Millcreek Parkway. This is just west of Highway k, and south of Mexico Road.

