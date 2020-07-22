One dead, one injured after an argument leads to shooting in the Galleria Mall; Police search for suspects

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO. – St. Louis County police say that there was a shooting at the Galleria Mall after 12:30 pm. Two people were shot on the Dillard’s side of the building. Police say that one man has died.

St. Louis County Police say that two groups of people got into an argument near the escalators at Dillard’s. That is when the shooting started to ring out.

One man was shot in the head and the other man was shot in the arm. The fatal shooting victim was in his 20s. The other shooting victim, a man, is expected to survive.

There is a heavy police presence in the area. Several ambulances were also in the mall’s parking lot. One person was seen being taken to the ambulance on a stretcher.

Police were searching the area around the mall, including neighborhoods, with dogs. The location of the shooter is not known at this time. They say the group the suspect was with had about three to four people in it. Not everyone in the group may have been a part of the shooting but they may be key in the investigation.

The mall is now closed. St. Louis County Police say they doubt it will reopen today as they conduct their investigation.

St. Louis County Police are looking for more witnesses. They’re asking people who may have more information to call them at 636-529-8210. Police say, “What you heard, saw, or experienced could be invaluable to the investigation.”

Police have identified a person of interest in this case. St. Louis County Police tweet:

“We’re attempting to identify this person of interest in the Galleria Mall shooting that occurred around 12:30 this afternoon. Anyone with info should call 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477”

‘Person of interest’ in the Galleria Mall shooting.