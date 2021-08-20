Developing story: Two men dead after Franklin County shooting

SULLIVAN, Mo. – Two men are dead after a shooting in the 3300 block of Lollar Branch Road in Sullivan this morning.

Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area for a report of a shooting at around 5:30 am today. They found a 23-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead by EMS. This victim was from Gray Summit.

Police found a second 24-year-old shooting victim from St. Clair. He was driven to a nearby hospital and later pronounced deceased.

A “person of interest” fled from the shooting scene because of outstanding warrants. Police believe that this person witnessed the shooting. Investigators do not believe that the person is a threat to the community.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are currently conducting interviews and reviewing the crime scene. More information is expected to be released to the public as the investigation progresses.