ST. LOUIS – The infamous set of six houses on Kingshighway is now slated for new development under the management of NorthPoint Development.

According to Michael Browning, the 9th Ward Alderman, NorthPoint Development has acquired ownership of six houses, numbered 1070 through 1094, on South Kingshighway. This achievement was made possible with the assistance of local neighbors Derrick and Toni Zimmerman, who took it upon themselves to research the properties.

These abandoned houses have long been an eyesore for many in the community. Browning mentioned that the Zimmermans were seeking a way to enhance their city and neighborhood.

Victor Alston and Sid Chakraverty, the brothers behind the developer Lux Living, were the original owners of the buildings. The original plan was to build a 155-unit apartment complex, as reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. They were previously owned by of Drury Hotels for over a decade.

“There is still a lot of work to do, but I look forward to engaging with the neighborhood and NorthPoint Development so that we can move this prominent site forward and welcome new neighbors to Forest Park Southeast and St. Louis,” Browning said in a tweet.