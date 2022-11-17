MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A major development project is set to transform Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights.

Holiday lights are already up at Westport Plaza. There are lots of pieces to the massive project. From a famous baseball company relocating there to new restaurants and luxury apartments, this area is going to have a much different look and feel in the future.

Renderings have shown what the new development will look like.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials with Rawlings confirm the sporting goods manufacturer will move its headquarters from Town and Country to there by late next year. Rawlings also wants to create a real baseball fan experience at its new campus.

FOX 2 was told the coveted Rawlings Gold Glove Awards will be showcased in what will be called “The Glove Vault.” Commemorative baseballs marking MLB milestones will be on display. It was also shared that people will also be able to order custom gloves and bats.

360 West, an indoor and outdoor restaurant and bar similar to the original 360 Downtown, will open at the top of the iconic Gold Tower. 360 West will serve lunch and dinner with views of St. Louis County. That is set to open in December of next year.

Soda Fountain Express is coming there as well. The retro-style diner will serve traditional foods and shakes. The original Soda Fountain is at Union Station. The new location there will open next June.

Lastly, Westport’s first residential community is slated to open in January 2025. It’s called The Porter and will offer 255 one and two bedroom luxury apartment homes.

A news conference with leaders including Missouri’s Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe is set for Thursday at 9:00 a.m.