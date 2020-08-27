Dexter Fowler and Jack Flaherty sit out Cardinals game in solidarity with other sports teams to protest social injustice

JUPITER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 21: Dexter Fowler #25 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a photo during photo days at Roger Dean Stadium on February 21, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday night, Dexter Fowler and Jack Flaherty sat out the Cardinals’ baseball game with the Kansas City Royals in protest over the officer-involved shooting of an African American man in Kenosha, Wisconsin Sunday. Jacob Blake was shot 7 times by a white officer. According to Blake’s family, he is paralyzed below the waist. This comes on heels of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 25th after a police officer put his knee on Floyd’s throat for almost 8 minutes.

Both Fowler and Flaherty have been outspoken this season about social injustice on social media.

In a statement from the Cardinals:

The two players have “decided to stand in solidarity with the other players throughout Major League Baseball,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “The Cardinals’ organization supports their decisions.”

Player protests over the shooting in Kenosha lead to postponements across the sports world, including the NBA, WNBA, plus three Major League Baseball games between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds, the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres, and the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers.