ST. LOUIS – Singer Diana Ross recently announced that her ‘Music Legacy’ tour is set to kick off this summer and will make a stop in St. Louis. She’ll be performing at The Fabulous Fox Theatre Friday, September 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30, at 10:00 a.m.

Diana Ross is mostly-known for her stint as the lead singer in the group, ‘The Supremes.’ Ross has also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 alongside the group.

