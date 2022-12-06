ST. LOUIS – A small earthquake hit near Kimmswick, Missouri on Tuesday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was a 1.6 magnitude, and it occurred around 8:35 p.m. People said they felt it near Kimmswick in Jefferson County into south St. Louis county.

A spokesperson from the Arnold Police Department said the following statement:

“While we are certainly not geologists, in response to several inquiries it does appear that there was a 1.6 magnitude (approximate) in our backyard several minutes ago. We appreciate the State Emergency Management Agency for being there when needed.”