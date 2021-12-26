Did you get some new electronics for the holiday? How to recycle your old device

ST. LOUIS – New devices and electronics are a popular gift this holiday season but don’t toss your old iPhone or tablet in the trash! Electronics are full of hazardous chemicals that could be harmful to you, your pets, and the environment.

Scott Schaffer with Blade Technologies says batteries are a big concern because they contain many different chemicals and can also burst into flames under certain conditions.

There are a few ways you can repurpose your devices. If you have a smartphone you can consider using it as an alarm clock, security camera, or SmartTV remote. An old tablet can be used as a digital picture frame or video call station.

Schaffer says there are a few apps out there that can help you repurpose those devices.

AlfredCamera- use for corss-platform security cameras

Manything- good for repurposing iOS tablets as security cameras

Presence Video Security Camera- good for using devices for security cameras

Alarm Clock for me- cross-platform app to turn your device into a dedicated alarm clock

Apple Photos app or Google Photos app- will let you turn your device into a dedicated smart picture frame

If you don’t want the electronic device any longer you should bring it to an E-waste recycler. There are a few events coming up after the holidays in January.

Saturday, January 8, 2022

8:00 AM 11:00 AM

9623 Saint Charles Rock RoadBreckenridge Hills, MO, 63114United States (map)

Saturday, January 22, 2022

8:00 AM 12:00 PM

Address: 8001 Dale AvenueRichmond Heights, MO, 63117United States (map)

Saturday, January 29, 2022

9:00 AM 12:00 PM

401 South Lindbergh BoulevardSt. Louis, MO, 63131United States (map)

Saturday, February 5, 2022

8:00 AM 12:00 PM

900 TR Hughes BoulevardO’Fallon, MO, 63366United States (map)

There are several in the St. Louis area. Some major retailers also collect electronics.

Here are a few resources: