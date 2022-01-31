Did you see a weird light in the sky Monday night? Here’s what it was

A strange light illuminated the sky Monday night, and several Missourians witnessed it, questioning what they saw. It turned out to be the separation of a SpaceX rocket.

More specifically, it was the second stage separation of the SpaceX Falcon 9 that launched from Florida Monday evening, according to WDAF-TV in Kansas City. It flew over the middle part of the country and separated, which is what many people saw in the sky.

The launch had been delayed after three consecutive bad weather delays.

A launch Sunday was scrubbed caused by a cruise ship that ventured into the launch exclusion zone, forcing the Falcon 9 to stay put on the launchpad.

Photo submitted to KTVI

Photo courtesy of William Troxel

The ship in question was confirmed by the Coast Guard on Monday as Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas, according to WFLA-TV in Tampa, Florida. The head of the port said that this was an isolated incident outside of their control. The Coast Guard is investigating.

The Falcon 9 is to fly in a southeast corridor, nearly paralleling the coast. This is a polar launch that had not been used for decades but was brought back about two years ago, making the exclusion zones more complex.

This Falcon 9 is a commercial mission with an Italian Earth-observation satellite onboard.