VALLEY PARK, Mo. — The Missouri Lottery is looking for two Powerball players who won large prizes over the weekend. Was it you? The numbers drawn on Saturday night were 2, 18, 23, 27 and 47, with a Powerball number of 15.

A ticket sold at the Alta Convenience store on Meramec Station Road in Valley Park matched all five white-ball numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. That ticket is worth $1 million. The odds of matching these Powerball numbers are around one in 11,688,053.

A winning ticket for the same drawing was also sold in St. Charles County. That player matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball number. It was sold at a QuikTrip on Belleau Creek Road, in O’Fallon, Missouri.

These Powerball players have until July 27, 2023, to claim their prize. They should sign the ticket and keep it in a safe place. All prizes over $600 must be claimed at a regional office.