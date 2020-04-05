Dierbergs announces new store policy to maintain social distancing rules

ST. LOUIS – All of Missouri will be under a stay-at-home order starting Monday. To ensure social distancing requirements are met, Dierbergs Markets will enact a new policy at all 23 of its stores in the state and two locations in Illinois.

When stores open Monday, April 6, Dierbergs will begin limiting the number of customers inside a store at any given time and also implementing a one customer per household rule to help assist with social distancing.

Once a store reaches its designated capacity, customers will be asked to form a line outside and will be allowed in the building as other customers leave.

With it being Easter week, Dierbergs will also offer temporary holiday operating hours, opening two hours earlier on the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, April 9 through April 11. Stores will be open these days 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. with 6 a.m.to 7 a.m. being a reserved time on these three days for those with compromised immune systems and adults age 60 or older.

If any customers want to avoid coming to the store, Dierbergs offers an online grocery delivery or pickup service through Shipt. Shoppers can sign up for the service at shipt.com/dierbergs.

For additional information on Dierbergs’ approach to the coronavirus, visit dierbergs.com/COVID-19.