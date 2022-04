ST. LOUIS – Dierbergs breaks ground Tuesday on a new store at the site of the old Crestwood Mall.

The deal was sealed between the City of Crestwood and the builder in January. The new 47-acre development is called Crestwood Crossing. In addition to the grocery store, it will have other businesses, single-family homes, and an open plaza.

The Crestwood Mall closed in 2013. The new project should be finished in two years.