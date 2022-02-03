Dierbergs, Schnucks closing early Thursday due to weather

ST. LOUIS — Dierbergs and Schnucks locations will close early Thursday evening due to the weather and road conditions.

All metro area Dierbergs locations will close at 5:30 p.m. to allow customers to get any necessities, including prescriptions from Mercy Pharmacy, according to a press release. Stores will reopen Friday, Feb. 4, at 6 a.m. with regular store hours, according to a press release.

All Missouri Schnucks locations, as well as the Metro East, Centralia, Carbondale, and Central Illinois locations will close at 4:30 p.m. Stores will reopen Friday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m., according to Schnucks Market Twitter page.

