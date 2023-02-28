UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Popular grocery store chain Dierbergs is coming to University City.

City council members in University City approved a development plan Monday for Dierbergs to serve as an anchor tenant at the new Markets at Olive development. It would be located on the western edge of the city, near the intersection of Olive Boulevard and I-170.

“Bringing Dierbergs into this part of our community provides yet another valuable resource to the neighborhoods surrounding it and more activity to University City,” said Mayor Terry Crow. “We are excited about the future of this development and University City.”

The entire Markets at Olive development consists of approximately 50 acres along the south and north sides of Olive Boulevard. Costco is currently the only retailer open at the site.

The estimated $211-million Markets at Olive development is designed to accommodate a potential mix of retail, restaurants, apartments, offices and hospitality. Chase Bank, Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane’s, Chipotle, First Watch and St. Louis Bread Co. are among other companies seeking expansion to the Markets at Olive.

Dierbergs, nor University City, has disclosed a potential opening date for the grocer.