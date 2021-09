ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Dierbergs is looking to fill 300 openings during a mega hiring event today. The event runs from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at the Chesterfield Double Tree on Swingly Ridge Road.

Opportunities range from full-time, part-time, and entry-level, to managerial and specialized positions at all 26 area stores.

For a limited time, Dierbergs is offering new associates a chance to earn up to a $500 hiring bonus for select positions. Register and learn more about the event here.