ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Dierbergs Markets is hosting a hiring event Wednesday to fill more than 200 openings at production facilities and stores.

They need to fill full-time and part-time positions, including management positions. You don’t need a reservation, application, or resume to attend.

The hiring event is at the Westport Double Tree in Maryland Heights from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.