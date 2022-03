ST. LOUIS – Area Dierberg’s locations are holding open interviews today.

You have the chance to meet store managers, and receive on-the-spot offers to join the Dierberg’s team.

This hiring event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. They are looking for candidates for all positions, full-time and part-time.

No advanced reservation, application or resumes are required to attend hiring day.

Associates can expect flexible schedules, excellent benefits and pay reflecting experience.