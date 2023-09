ST. LOUIS — Dierbergs Markets is hosting a hiring event Wednesday to fill more than 200 openings at production facilities and stores.

They are looking for people to fill full and part-time positions, including management positions.

No reservation, application or resume is required to attend. More information can be found at careers.dierbergs.com.

Dierbergs Mega Hiring Event

Wed., Sept 27th from 10 am – 6pm

DoubleTree in Westport