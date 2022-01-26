Dierbergs, McBride Homes close on purchase of Crestwood Mall site

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Dierbergs and McBride Homes have closed on a deal to acquire the former Crestwood Mall site.

The City of Crestwood has been working with the grocery store chain and local home builder on a plan to redevelop the 47-acre site located at Watson Road and Sappington Ave.

Soon to be named “Crestwood Crossing,” the proposed development will consist of a full-service grocery store, restaurants, retail shops, single-family homes, and an open space plaza. Construction could begin as early as this fall.

Dierbergs plans to build a 70,000 square-foot grocery store along with 23,000 square feet of retail space. Meanwhile, McBride intends to build 81 single-family homes on site.

Mark Kornfeld and Grant Mechlin of Sansone Group represented McBride and Dierbergs, which closed the deal on Wednesday. The purchase price was not disclosed.

“I grew up in Crestwood, and my parents still live there,” said Kornfeld in a press release. “Having grown up in the City of Crestwood makes it extra special to be part of a major redevelopment like this.”

The redevelopment project has been in the works since the mall closed in 2013.