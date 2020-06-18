Dierbergs selling Easter eggs to raise money for local businesses

ST. LOUIS – Local Dierbergs stores are selling bags of colorful candy-filled eggs in an effort to help save two local businesses, one that employs dozens of people with developmental disabilities, and provide families a summer treasure hunt.

A local company American Carnival Mart supplies millions of Easter eggs all over the country. They work with local nonprofit Canterbury Enterprises to stuff those eggs.

Canterbury Enterprises opened 35 years ago to employ people with developmental disabilities. Executive Director Charlie Fischer said the job gives disabled individuals pride, a feeling that they are a contributing member of society, as well as work experience and friends.

The employees at Canterbury Enterprises work on a variety of projects like stuffing mailers or stockings, but their main source of revenue is eggs.

Fischer said they spend about 11 months of the year on eggs and as they were wrapping up their stuffing for the season COVID-19 hit. Orders for eggs started canceling and everything came to a screeching halt.

Fischer said if they don’t sell some of these eggs there will be no egg stuffing for 2021, which means no work for his employees, and his employees love coming to work.

“They want to come to work. If there is a snow day they are going to try out a way for someone to get them to work even if the bus is canceled,” Fischer said. “It is the biggest part of their lives in many cases, it’s wonderful.”

Bob Dierberg, chairman of Dierbergs, heard what was happening with American Carnival Mart and Canterbury Enterprises and decided to team up and sell the eggs. The eggs come in a pack for 50 for $6.50 or a pack of 77 for $8.99, and all the money goes back to the two organizations.

Dierberg suggested using them for a treasure hunt for Father’s Day, the Fourth of July, a birthday, or just because.

The goal is to sell 3.5 million eggs. It’s a big goal but Bob and Charlie both said they are already overwhelmed and thankful for the support of the community, and Fischer said he knows everyone at Canterbury Enterprises is grateful.