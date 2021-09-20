Dierbergs to close on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and day after Christmas

ST. LOUIS– Dierbergs Stores will close three days this holiday season as a thank you to associates. The local chain will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and the day after Christmas.

“My family wants to show our appreciation for our hard-working Associates by closing the stores for an additional day this holiday season, so they can spend a long weekend with their families,” said Greg Dierberg, President and CEO. “We are fortunate to work with an amazing group of people that make Dierbergs a great place to shop.”

The store is usually closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day but is adding December 26th this year.

Dierbergs says it is making the announcement early so associates can make their holiday plans now.

In addition, stores will close at 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and resume normal operating hours outside of these dates.