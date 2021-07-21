Dierbergs to hire 150 new employees for future Lake St. Louis location

ST. LOUIS – Dierbergs is looking for 150 new employees for its future Lake St. Louis location and is offering hiring bonuses, health and retirement benefits to qualified candidates.

There will be three open interview events July 28, Aug. 4, and Aug. 11 for positions at the Lake St. Louis location, as well as for 250 additional positions at other Dierberg locations, according to a press release.

Available positions include cashiers, meat, deli, produce, bakery, seafood, and courtesy desk clerks. Applicants must be 16 years or older.

The press release states that qualified candidates may be eligible to receive a hiring bonus of up to $500, as well as pay for experience, health and retirement benefits, and could be hired on the spot.

“We’re eager to join a new community and looking for customer-friendly individuals that are ready to make a difference to the grocery shopping experience in Lake Saint Louis,” said Erica Campbell, director of human resources for Dierbergs Markets.

“However, our opportunities extend throughout the organization; and we are actively hiring for 250 additional positions, including management, full-time and part-time roles.”

Interested candidates can apply in advance by texting “TEAM” to 97211 or by visiting Dierbergs.com/events. Those who are unable to attend the open interviews can apply by visiting Dierbergs.com/careers.

Below are the open interview event details:

Wednesday, July 28

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Dierbergs Deer Creek at 2979 Highway K, O’Fallon, MO 63366

(corner of Highway K and Highway N)



Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Dierbergs Des Peres at 1080 Lindemann Road, Des Peres, MO 63131

(1.4 miles east of 270 at the corner of Manchester and Lindemann)



Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Dierbergs Southroads at 12420 Tesson Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63128