CRESTWOOD, Mo. – Popular grocery chain Dierbergs will host a hiring fair later this month for positions at its new store set to open in Crestwood.

The grocer is looking to fill at least 100 full-time and part-time positions across most of the departments in the store.

The store, located in the Crestwood Crossing development at Watson and Sappington roads, will open this spring.

The hiring fair is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Dierbergs Southroads store (12420 Tesson Ferry Road).

All applicants must be at least 16 years of age.

Interested applicants are invited to fill out an RSVP form and can apply online at Dierbergs.com/Hiring-Event. A store spokesperson says applicants will be interviewed and some may receive offers that day. For anyone who cannot make the hiring fair, you can still apply at Dierbergs.com/careers.