Differently-abled championship boxing event held in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, MO – Boxing Therapy, a group founded in 2012 to use boxing as a therapy to help people of all abilities, hosted Differently-abled Championship Boxing in St. Charles Saturday.

The event brought those with and without disabilities into the ring.

Boxing therapy is something that gives back to anyone in need, especially people who have autisms, just not kids, but young adults,” said Trey Williams, Saturday’s event announcer.

Retired professional boxer Jose Jones created the group, Boxing Therapy, by mixing his background in boxing and his education in counseling.

“We try to create awareness for like people with disabilities, we try to give them an opportunity,” said Jones. “At the end of the day, they are still able and can perform.”

Jones said when receiving his doctorate, he studied data on how boxing therapy can help people with autism, and he’s seen the success in his students at Boxing Therapy.

“Boxing helps autism when it comes to their self-confidence, their communication, social interaction, their timing, muscle tone,” he said.

Saturday nights boxing tournament included a rematch of Jones and one of his students, Johnny Evans.

Evans has been participating in boxing therapy for six years. He said getting in the ring let’s him show others what he is made of.

“It amps me up a little bit, show people are proud of the things I’m doing, getting in the ring, a lot of people can’t do this sport, because it’s not easy,” said Evans. “Just got to show people what you’re made of and what your capable of and show them how much heart you have.”

Jones hopes Boxing Therapy can reach more people of all abilities and can become an outlet for anyone who needs it, across the world.

“We’re all champions in life, no matter who we are,” said Jones. “You don’t have to come to the gym just to fight, you can come to the gym to fight for your dreams.”