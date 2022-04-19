ST. LOUIS – After more than a quarter-century leading the St. Louis Symphony Chorus, director Amy Kaiser is retiring.

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will celebrate Kaiser’s career with her final concerts at Powell Hall on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1. The concerts will feature the full orchestral version of Jessie Montgomery’s Starburst and choral-orchestral works including Debussy’s Noctures and Ralph Vaughan Williams’ A Sea Symphony.

Tickets for both concerts start at $15 and can be purchased at SLSO.org or by calling the Powell Hall box office at 314-534-1700. If you can’t make it in person, the April 30 concert will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. on St. Louis Public Radio (90.7 FM) or Classic 107 (107.3 FM), or online at STLpr.org.

Kaiser was appointed choral director in 1995 by SLSO Conductor Laureate Leonard Slatkin. She’s led nearly 800 choral rehearsals over the years to prepare the emsemble for all manner of SLSO concerts and community performances.

“I love working with the amazing singers in the St Louis Symphony Chorus and with all my wonderful colleagues and friends in the SLSO community,” she said. “It’s been a grand adventure with many lifetime high peaks.”

She has appeared as guest conductor for Chicago’s Grant Park Music Festival, Peter Schickele’s PDQ Bach with the New Jersey Symphony, and more than 50 performances with the Metropolitan Opera Guild. She has prepared choruses for the New York Philharmonic, Ravinia Festival, Mostly Mozart Festival, and Opera Orchestra of New York.

Kaiser, a New York native, was the music director of the Dessoff Choirs for 12 seasons before moving to St. Louis.