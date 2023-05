ST. LOUIS – A film-to-concert experience has just been announced to stop in St. Louis. The Stifel Theatre will be hosting ‘Dirty Dancing in Concert’ on Thursday, November 30, at 7:30 p.m.

Led by a live band and singers, the production is going to feature some of the fondly-remembered moments from the now 35-year-old film.

Actress Jennifer Grey and actor Patrick Swayze starred in the film back in 1987.