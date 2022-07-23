ST. LOUIS – A celebration of disabilities returns to a live in-person event Saturday, July 23 at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.

People with disabilities in St. Louis are coming together for a day of fully accessible fun in order to celebrate disability history, culture, and pride.

Anyone can join and walk in the parade – just be at the Forest Park Visitor’s Center at 10 a.m. Then at 1 p.m., there will be a performance from award-winning recording artist Lachi.

The main stage performances will conclude by 2 p.m. and large cooling fans and cooling towels will also be provided. Guests are being asked to wear masks while indoors.

For more information about the event, click here.