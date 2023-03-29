ST. LOUIS – Disability rights activists challenge Metro Transit’s plans to cut Call-A-Ride services.

FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that they’ve filed a complaint with the Federal Transit Administration. They claim Metro is not meeting minimum standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A Metro official admitted to the Post-Dispatch that they haven’t been in compliance for several years. Metro is cutting Call-A-Ride services to outer parts of their service area April 10 because of a lack of drivers.