ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A disability rights group wants the St. Louis County Council to audit the region’s bus and train operations.

The ‘STL Metropolitan Alliance for Reliable Transit’ asked council members to require bi-state development to set aside $300,000 of its $128 million proposed budget next year. The group wants the agency to hire a consulting firm to improve service for the 325,000 people in the region with disabilities.

Bi-state cut routes to its Call-A-Ride service in April, saying they have a driver shortage. The county council says it will consider the budget request in the coming weeks.