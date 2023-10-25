ST. LOUIS – A man accused of stealing four bicycles from the Washington University campus is behind bars, and a discarded backpack held evidence that led to his arrest.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged Jay Ryan Hershkowitz, 45, with three felony counts of felony stealing and one misdemeanor count of stealing in connection with the thefts.

Investigators say Hershkowitz sold four bicycles worth hundreds of dollars earlier this year between Sept. 8 and Sept. 14. One bicycle was valued at $2,000. Three were valued at more than $750, enough for a felony charge in Missouri.

After the thefts, someone turned in a discarded backpack to the WashU recreation center. Inside the backpack was a set of bolt cutters and paperwork from a court case in St. Charles County that listed Hershkowitz’s name.

Police later issued a warrant for Hershkowitz’s arrest. He confessed to stealing all four bikes while speaking to authorities, according to court documents obtained by FOX 2. He has a criminal setting hearing in the bike thefts case scheduled for Nov. 22.

Hershkowitz also faces charges in St. Charles County for possession of a controlled substance, per Missouri court records.