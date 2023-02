LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The annual Polar Plunge returned to Lake St. Louis on Saturday for its 20th year.

Hundreds of brave men and women from around the St. Louis area donned disco-themed costumes and swimwear and took “polar” dips into Lake St. Louis.

The Polar Plunge helps the athletes of the Special Olympics of Missouri. All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit training and competition for the thousands of Special Olympics athletes across the state.