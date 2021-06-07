Disgraced former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger out of federal prison

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo- Steve Stenger, the former St. Louis County Executive who went to federal prison for a pay-to-play corruption scandal which rocked county government here, will spend the remaining five months of his sentence outside the Yankton, South Dakota prison facility he’s called home since September 2019.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Stenger is now listed as being in the custody of the St. Louis Residential Reentry Management field office. Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that he is serving his time through house arrest.
Stenger was also sentenced to three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and ordered to pay $130,000 in restitution.