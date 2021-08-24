Disney closing multiple stores including Chesterfield location

Logo of a Disney Store is seen at Disneyland park in Chessy, near Marne-la-Vallee, outside Paris on March 31, 2012. AFP PHOTO / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO – Disney plans to close nearly 60 full-size retail stores in September 2021.

The company announced in March that it would close at least 60 North American stores in 2021. Disney decided to close their stores to give focus to its e-commerce business. Included in this mass closing is the location at St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield, MO.

Stephanie Young president of consumer products, games, and publishing said, “While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,”.

Target will add more than 100 Disney shops within its stores. Disney will maintain about two dozen of its existing stores. These closings will not impact over 600 stores existing inside Disney theme parks and other locations.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world,” Young stated. “We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected e-commerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises.”

The e-commerce expansion will allow Disney to offer a larger selection of products from all their brands including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.