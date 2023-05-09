ST. LOUIS — Disney Junior Live is coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre this fall. Audience members are encouraged to dress up for this show featuring characters from many Disney Junior programs. The St. Louis show is on November 2, 2023, at 6 p.m. Tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning May 12 at 10:00 a.m.

This is the show description from the Fox Theatre:

In “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza,” Mickey, Minnie and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey help save the Costume Palooza? The show is geared toward Disney Junior’s most beloved super fans and offers an immersive, interactive concert experience that includes singing, dancing, 3D special effects and acrobatics with cirque-style performances including incredible trampoline routines from renowned acrobatic director John Brady. The live show is written and directed by Amy Tinkham and produced by Jonathan Shank of Terrapin Station Entertainment.

Learn more about the show at DisneyJuniorTour.com.