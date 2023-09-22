ST. LOUIS – You don’t have to travel to Florida to experience the wonderful world of Disney this weekend. That’s because it’s coming here to St. Louis.

Disney On Ice will be at the Chaifetz Arena. You can see characters from Encanto and Frozen. Plus, everyone’s favorite, Mickey Mouse and his friends.

Due to popular demand, an additional show has been added.

There’s now a show Monday at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are still available for shows happening this weekend. There’s one tonight at 7 and three shows Saturday and Sunday at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

You can order tickets at DisneyOnIce.com.