Disney+ releases ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ starring Ellie Kemper

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis native Ellie Kemper stars in a remake of a Christmas classic from the 1990s.

She plays a burglar named Pam McKenzie. With her husband Jeff, played by Rob Delaney, they try to steal a valuable heirloom in “Home Sweet Home Alone.”

Similar to the original “Home Alone” film, the Mercher family leaves for Christmas vacation in a hurry and they accidentally take off without their son.

After realizing he has been left behind, Max Mercer, played by Archie Yates, has fun with no supervision around. However, when the McKenzie burglars start snooping around, Max outsmarts them in defending his home and the family’s heirloom.

The movie premiered earlier this month on Disney+.