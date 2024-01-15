ST. LOUIS – Nearly 180 residents of a high-rise building were forced to stay in hotels or with family on Monday after a water pipe burst in the apartment building.

Residents at the Heritage House Apartments said they’re living in a nightmare.

“We’ve had no heat for at least the last two days. They cut the heat off. So maybe that’s what it is that froze the pipes because it’s so cold out,” said resident Lettie Moore.

“This water, you can’t even mop it up fast enough. It’s still coming in from the hallway from next door, that’s where it’s coming in,” said resident Debra Costello.

Heritage House is a 241-unit property with studio, one and two-bedroom apartments for rent. It’s on the outskirts of downtown St. Louis, near Saint Louis University and the theater district.

Outside the high-rise apartment building, St. Louis Emergency Management helped get residents out of the buildings and safely to a nearby hotel.

“What we’re working with is people who are wanting to take an opportunity to stay in a hotel, and we’re going to be able to help them with some transportation from Metro,” said Sarah Russell, Commissioner of Emergency Management for the City of St. Louis. “Some residents have been able to leave on their own. They can go stay with someone else.”

The St. Louis Fire Department said in the last 24 hours they responded to eight water pipe bursts at commercial buildings and residential homes.

“I think it’s a good reminder for people wherever you are to have that contingency plan,” said Russell.