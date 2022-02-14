Dispute causes Quail Creek Golf Course to close at the end of the month

ST. LOUIS – Quail Creek Golf Course which is owned by St. Louis County plans to close by the end of the month.

The Post-Dispatch reported the county said the private management company operating the south St. Louis County course is violating the terms of its lease agreement that lasts through September 2029. The Post has emails that hint at a dispute between the county and the management company owner over responsibility for upgrades at the facility.

The county has leased the course to a private operator since it opened in 1985.