Dispute continues over St. County Council Chairperson

CLAYTON, Mo. – Tuesday night’s St. Louis County Council meeting ended abruptly with council members getting emotional. The heated rhetoric is a result of a recent vote on the county chairperson and whether or not said vote is legally binding.

During the council’s Jan. 5 meeting, the council voted by a 4-3 margin to keep Councilwoman Lisa Clancy (D-5th District) as the council chair. The same majority selected Councilman Ernie Trakas (R-6th District) to be the council’s vice-chair. One of those votes was cast by an outgoing member who lost her election.

Councilman Tim Fitch said Clancy was illegally voted in and led an effort to hold another vote for chair. The effort was aimed at allowing newly sworn-in Councilwoman Shalonda Webb (D-4th District) to vote. She supported the resolution.

Fitch and three members voted for a resolution to dispute the first vote.

As far as Fitch is concerned, the position of St. Louis County Chairperson is vacant.

But Councilwoman Clancy disputes that.

“I’m the chairperson of the St. Louis County Council,” she said. “I was elected for a second year as chair at our meeting last week.”

Fitch says Rita Days is the best choice for the job and that the council followed the Missouri Constitution at Tuesday’s meeting.

“The Missouri Constitution says city office holders can have position for 4 years. Not 4 years and 12 days,” he said.

But Clancy says the vote on Jan. 5 followed the county charter rules.

