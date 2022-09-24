RIVERVIEW, Mo. – A dispute turned deadly Friday evening in Riverview when a woman died and a man was hurt in a shooting.

The incident unfolded around 10 p.m Friday in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive. When officers responded to the scene, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were immediately rushed to the hospital, but the woman later died from her injuries.

Investigators believe, based on preliminary parties, the shooting happened as a result of a dispute between known parties. No arrests have yet been made in connection with the investigation.

The Riverview Police Department has handed the investigation over to the St. Louis County Police Department. If you have any information on the shooting, contact St. Louis County officers at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).