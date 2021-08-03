District court hears AG’s lawsuit against St. Louis County’s mask mandate today

ST. LOUIS – The controversial mask mandate in St. Louis County is taking center stage Tuesday morning as it goes before the court. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit last week contesting the mandate.

Lawyers for St. Louis City and St. Louis County had the case moved to federal court, but a federal judge said most of the lawsuit deals only with state laws. It was then sent back to the district court.

Schmitt is seeking a temporary restraining order to stop the enforcement of the mask mandate. The hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Louis County Circuit Court in Clayton.

Some troubling numbers were released Monday by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. Just one month ago, only 161 people were hospitalized in the region. As of Tuesday, that number stands at 452. There were 26 people in the ICU on July 2. There are 124 today. Only 13 people were on ventilators one month ago. There are now 57. There have been 36 deaths in the last seven days in St. Louis area hospitals. A month ago, those hospitals had only nine deaths over a seven-day stretch. ICUs are now at 80 percent capacity.

These statistics one year ago were at 405 total hospitalizations (491 today), 72 people in the ICU (124 today), 34 people were on ventilators (57 today).